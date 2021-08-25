Billie Eilish Transforms Into The Coolest Disney Princess In New Concert Trailer

She's an icon of the music world at the age of just 19. When it comes to who we want to see as a Disney princess in 2021, Billie Eilish's name is at the top of our list.

Lucky for us, Disney has delivered in the trailer for Billie's upcoming concert spectacular, 'Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles', a Disney+ original premiering on Friday, September 3.

Check out the incredible trailer below...

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and by Oscar-winner Patrick Osborne the special will also include animated elements, taking viewers on a dreamlike journey through Billie’s hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops. The event will feature Billie's brother FINNEAS, the Los Angeles Children's Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and more.

We cannot wait to see Billie perform her new album from front to back in this concert experience, with a dash of that Disney magic we all know and love!

