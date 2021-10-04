Billie Eilish To Play Sally In Live Rendition Of 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'

Well well well, spooky season is officially in and we’ve got some amazing news for all you Pumpkin Spiced Latte lovers out there!

Billie Eilish has been confirmed to perform Sally’s Song for a live-to-film concert rendition of The Nightmare Before Christmas.

