Billie Eilish To Play Sally In Live Rendition Of 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'

Spooky season is in!

Article heading image for Billie Eilish To Play Sally In Live Rendition Of 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'

Pics: Billie Eilish's Facebook/Disney

Well well well, spooky season is officially in and we’ve got some amazing news for all you Pumpkin Spiced Latte lovers out there!

Billie Eilish has been confirmed to perform Sally’s Song for a live-to-film concert rendition of The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Catch all the details about the star-studded lineup here:

Nick Barrett

4 October 2021

Article by:

Nick Barrett

