Billie Eilish To Appear Alongside The Simpsons In New Short Episode!

Billie Eilish has revealed on social media that she will appear alongside The Simpsons family in the upcoming short titled “When Billie Met Lisa.”

The all-new short will feature both Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS, and will premiere on Friday, April 22 exclusively on Disney+.

In the short, Lisa Simpson is discovered by chart-topping artists Billie Eilish and FINNEAS while searching for a quiet place to practice her saxophone. Billie invites Lisa to her studio for a special jam session she’ll never forget.

We have a first-look of Billie Eilish who has been 'Simpsonised':

This is the fourth release in a collection of shorts created exclusively for Disney+ that highlight the service’s marquee brands and most popular content.

The previously released Star Wars and Marvel-themed shorts "Maggie Simpson in 'The Force Awakens from Its Nap'" and "The Good, The Bart, and The Loki" are currently available on Disney+ in the Simpsons Collection.

We can't wait to watch the new short on Friday!

