Billie Eilish Stops Concert To Save Fan

Billie Eilish has once again proven she’s anything but a ‘bad guy’.

The pop sensation was halfway through a performance in Atlanta, Georgia when she realized an audience member was struggling to breath.

Doing what should have been done at AstroWorld, the vocalist halted her performance to make sure the fan was okay.

She then instructed a member of her crew to find an inhaler for the disheveled concert-goer and continued to wait until she was certain things were going to be okay.

Topping it off, Eilish got reassurance the fan was happy for the concert to resume, before blowing her a kiss and mouthing “I love you.”

Watch fan-filmed footage of the ordeal:

We love YOU, Billie!

This is the second time Billie has stopped a concert in the last six months, with both occurrences being for the safety of her audience.

