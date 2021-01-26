Billie Eilish Paid $35 For A Box Of Cereal Because She Didn't Know Any Better
LOL
Billie Eilish is one of the biggest names in music at the moment and with international fame, comes the need to grow up fairly quickly.
The singer has revealed in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, that she's still getting the hang of adulting... and had no idea $35 for a box of cereal was too much...
“It’s a really weird position I’m in. I feel kind of stupid because I’m like, I don’t know how much Froot Loops are. I tried to order one box of Froot Loops and I was like, Oh yeah, sure. It’s $35. I didn’t know that that’s expensive…I ordered 70 boxes. I don’t know what things cost because I’ve never been an adult before, and you know, I grew up with no money,”
Bless you Billie. We'll help you spend your millions if you need?
