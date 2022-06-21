Billie Eilish Opens Up About How Much She Wants To Be A Mum

*HEADS UP: This editorial contains content some readers may find distressing. Discretion is advised.*

Billie Eilish wants to make something clear: she’s determined to become a mum!

She may be just 20 years old, but Eilish is already looking well into the future, telling The Sunday Times Magazine she would ‘rather die’ than miss out on having her own children.

“I need them. The older I get, the more I experience things, I just think… What am I going to do when my kid thinks ‘this is the right thing to do’ and I’m like ‘no, it’s not!’ and they won’t listen to me,” she explained.

While it might seem like she’s looking a tad far into it, it’s worth remembering the Happier Than Ever star was launched into the spotlight when she was just 14 years old, when she and her brother/producer Finneas released their debut single, Ocean Eyes.

It’s safe to say she’s had to grow up faster than the rest of us, but she seems to be nailing it!

As for something a bit more local, we’re looking forward to seeing Billie when she brings her Happier Than Ever Tour to Australia in September!

