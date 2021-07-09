Billie Eilish Mentions Quitting Music In Her New Song 'NDA'

Billie Eilish has rolled out hit after hit at only 19 years old. While she's had a wildly successful career, it has come with its struggles.

Billie dropped her new track 'NDA' today and sings about potentially quitting music in the lyrics "I can barely go outside I think I hate it here. Maybe I should think about a new career. Somewhere in Kaua'i where I can disappear..."

Lucky for us it was only a fleeting thought!

We hope to get many, many more hits like this from the singer...

You can get your hands on 'NDA' here.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!