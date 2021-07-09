Billie Eilish Mentions Quitting Music In Her New Song 'NDA'

Woah

Article heading image for Billie Eilish Mentions Quitting Music In Her New Song 'NDA'

Billie Eilish has rolled out hit after hit at only 19 years old. While she's had a wildly successful career, it has come with its struggles.

Billie dropped her new track 'NDA' today and sings about potentially quitting music in the lyrics "I can barely go outside I think I hate it here. Maybe I should think about a new career. Somewhere in Kaua'i where I can disappear..."

Post

Lucky for us it was only a fleeting thought!

We hope to get many, many more hits like this from the singer...

You can get your hands on 'NDA' here.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!

9 July 2021

Billie Eilish
Listen Live!
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs