Billie Eilish Makes History With BIG Grammys Win!

She won HOW MANY?!

Article heading image for Billie Eilish Makes History With BIG Grammys Win!

Getty

Our gal Billie Eilish has made history at just 18-years-old by taking out HUGE wins at this year's Grammy Awards!

Post

You see, there are four BIG awards you can win at the Grammys..and, well, she won them all! This included Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year & Song of The Year.

Oh, and she also won Best Pop Vocal Album, which means her awards tally comes to five. 

YES, FIVE GRAMMYS! 

She's also now officially overtaken Taylor Swift who was the youngest solo performer to win Album of the Year at the age of 20 for Fearless. Not anymore! 

GO BILLIE!

