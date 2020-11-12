Billie Eilish Lives Our Dream As She Runs Around An Empty Shopping Mall In New Video

Billie Eilish is back with new music and the highlighter haired singer is living the dream of many of us growing up.

Running around a shopping mall after hours and grabbing all the yummy food from the food court that she wants!

The track is called 'Therefore I Am', check it out...

When chatting about the track with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Billie said; "…you know, this song is very, very up for interpretation. I'm very curious to see what people get from it and also what they feel when they hear it. I don't know. But yeah, it's a little mean. I love it.

The video is just the way that the song feels to me of just kind of like careless and not really trying. I don't know. The video, we, number one, shot on an iPhone, which we didn't even mean to do.

It's basically me running through the empty Glendale Galleria eating a donut and a pretzel. That's literally it. But like random, chaotic, don't care sh-t. And it was so fun. We shot it overnight, shot it on an iPhone. We had barely any crew. It was crazy. It was so crazy."

We love it!

