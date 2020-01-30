Billie Eilish Set To Perform Her James Bond Theme Song At The Oscars

It's been a big week for Billie Eilish! Not only did the 18 year old pick up four out of the five awards she was nominated for at this years Grammy's, she also made a MASSIVE announcement.

Billie posted on her social pages that she's set to be a special performer at the 2020 Oscars.

The exciting rumour that is doing the rounds with this announcement is that the song will in fact be the theme song Billie is set to perform for the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die.

We actually cannot WAIT!

