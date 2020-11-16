Billie Eilish Has Joined TikTok But Your Mum Won't Approve Of Her User Name

It seems as though Billie Eilish is the latest star to join TikTok and she is having the time of her life.

The singer has been busy uploading hilarious videos of her using the filters on the app, giggling while she does so.

One thing we couldn't help but notice was her choice of username.

If you want to follow her, you'll need to look up coochiedestroyer5

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!