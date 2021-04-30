Billie Eilish Debuts New Sound And New Look In Latest Song 'Your Power'

Billie Eilish turned the internet upside-down recently, debuting her new blonde locks. After announcing her upcoming album Happier Than Ever, she's now dropped a new single called 'Your Power'.

In the video, we see and hear a new Billie... a much softer sound than what we're used to. But there is a touch of the old Billie in there, the singer is slowly being strangled by a snake as she sits alone on a cliff!

You can get your hands on 'Your Power' here.

