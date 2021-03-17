Billie Eilish Debuts Incredible Hair Makeover

It's been a big week for Billie Eilish, she kicked it off by scooping up a collection of Grammy Awards and now has unveiled her brand new look.

The rumours were flying around that Billie was in fact wearing a wig at the Grammys, hiding her new look... and it seems they were right!

Billie debuted her new locks (to go along with her new era of music) and is now a blonde bombshell!

We LOVE this look!

In the above video, Billie hasn't just embraced her new hair... but has also ditched her signature baggy clothing for a... cardigan? This is going to be one interesting era for her!

