Billie Eilish Confirms She Is A Fallen Angel In New Clip

The biggest name in the music industry right now is Billie Eilish. The 17 year old has made a name for herself with her hits like 'Bad Guy' and now her fans are squealing over the hotly anticipated video for 'All The Good Girls Go To Hell'.

According to her Insta story, good girls don’t go to hell not because they’re bad, but because “our earth is warming up at an unprecedented rate, icecaps are melting, our oceans are rising, our wildlife is being poisoned and our forests are burning."

Fair point Billie.

In the clip we see the singer injected with syringes to become a manufactured angel who falls to earth, to the unveil her darker identity.

