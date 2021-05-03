Billie Eilish Appears In A Corset, Heels And A Trench in Vogue

Billie Eilish has debuted her brand new look and sound and now it seems as though she's throwing things into top gear and we love it.

The singer has appeared in a new photoshoot for British Vogue, appearing in corsets, heels and a trench coat in the saucy, more mature pics!

WOWSERS!

Billie dropped a new track called 'Your Power' ahead of her new era of music, check it out below.

