Billie Eilish Announces Australian Tour!

This is really happening. Iconic performer Billie Eilish has this morning announced she is set to bring her incredible self down under.

Billie will head to Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth next September on Happier Than Ever, The World Tour and we CANNOT WAIT!

Pre-sale tickets are available from Monday, October 11 and tickets are on sale Friday, October 15.

In just four years, Billie Eilish has become one of the music industry’s greatest success stories, with an incredible 7 x GRAMMY wins and 10 x nominations. Her music has accumulated over 73 billion streams globally and 1.6 billion streams in Australia alone.

