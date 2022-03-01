Bill Gates Praises Australia's Response To The Pandemic
COVID Tracker: Tue March 1
Billionaire Bill Gates has been outspoken through the years on global entities combatting particular diseases, he has recently praised the efforts of Australian leaders during trying times.
"If every country does what Australia did, then you wouldn’t be calling [the next outbreak] a pandemic," he said.
The Microsoft founder applauded the ability to implement restrictions across the board, and counteract by suppressing case numbers throughout.
Meanwhile, Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan announced a statewide level 2 restriction overnight. The new measures will come into play on Thursday, ahead of the state's border reopening.
As it stands, Covid cases across Australia look like this:
Victoria
New cases: 6,897
Covid-related deaths: 18
Hospital and ICU admissions: 255 / 41
NSW
New cases: 8,874
Covid-related deaths: 9
Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,098 / 49
Tasmania
New cases: 957
Covid-related deaths: 0
Hospital and ICU admissions: 13 / 2
Queensland
New cases: 4,114
Covid-related deaths: 6
Hospital and ICU admissions: 361 / 49
Western Australia
New cases: 224
Covid-related deaths: 0
Hospital and ICU admissions:
South Australia
New cases: 1,217
Covid-related deaths: 0
Hospital and ICU admissions: 190 / 13
Northern Territory
New cases: 627
Covid-related deaths: 0
Hospital and ICU admissions: 123 / 3
ACT
New cases: 458
Covid-related deaths: 1
Hospital and ICU admissions: 37 / 1
