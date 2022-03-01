Bill Gates Praises Australia's Response To The Pandemic

Billionaire Bill Gates has been outspoken through the years on global entities combatting particular diseases, he has recently praised the efforts of Australian leaders during trying times.

"If every country does what Australia did, then you wouldn’t be calling [the next outbreak] a pandemic," he said.

The Microsoft founder applauded the ability to implement restrictions across the board, and counteract by suppressing case numbers throughout.

Meanwhile, Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan announced a statewide level 2 restriction overnight. The new measures will come into play on Thursday, ahead of the state's border reopening.

As it stands, Covid cases across Australia look like this:

Victoria

New cases: 6,897

Covid-related deaths: 18

Hospital and ICU admissions: 255 / 41

NSW

New cases: 8,874

Covid-related deaths: 9

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,098 / 49

Tasmania

New cases: 957

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 13 / 2

Queensland

New cases: 4,114

Covid-related deaths: 6

Hospital and ICU admissions: 361 / 49

Western Australia

New cases: 224

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions:

South Australia

New cases: 1,217

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 190 / 13

Northern Territory

New cases: 627

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 123 / 3

ACT

New cases: 458

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 37 / 1

