The long-awaited Derwent Ferry from Bellerive to Sullivans Cove has begun its 12-month trial.

The trial of the 15-minute journey will examine the timetable, connecting bus services, and demand from residents.

Bike riders flock to new Derwent ferry

If the trial goes to plan, it could expand the river service to include more stops along Hobart’s Eastern Shore.

The Royal Automobile Club of Tasmania says the Derwent Ferry Trial will be a great chance for the State Government to explore Hobart’s Public Transport needs.

Chief Advocacy Officer Garry Bailey said day one of the trial on Monday, saw plenty of biker riders using the ferry instead of the Tasman Bridge.

“It’s very narrow and there’s obstructions along the way, I know the Government has plans to improve that, but that could be sometime away, so people clearly adopting what is a safe option for them.”

The ferry runs in 40-minute intervals, and has all-abilities access, making it accessible for wheelchairs, prams, and scooters, and bikes are encouraged.

