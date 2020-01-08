Big W Currently Have Up To 80 Percent Off On Dyson, Apple Watches And More
For a limited time only!
Big W
Who doesn't love a good sale? Especially a sale on those pricey (yet popular) brands like Dyson and Apple!
Big W has just announced its clearance sale, with up to 80 per cent off products in store.
The sale is only on for a limited time and it includes savings on everything from the latest tech gadgets to beauty products. There is literally something for everyone, so we have taken the liberty of breaking down the best deals for you below:
Best technology products:
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 40mm Aluminum Gold Pink Sand Sport Band is down to $449, from $569.
Dyson V7 Origin Cordless Vacuum is down to $399, from $599.
Logitech Crayon for iPad 6th Generation is down to $69, from $129.
Nutri Ninja Fresh Vac Blender is down to $149, from $299.
There is 30 per cent off selected audio items.
Something for the little ones:
LEGO Disney Princess Rapunzel's Petite Tower is down to $7, from $15.
Marvel Ultimate Heroes Collection is down to $27.50, from $55.
Circuit Boys Lace Up Sport Shoes in black are down to $8, from $15.
Smash Kids Scissors are down to $1, from $3.
Half-priced products:
Decor food storage
Sistema household storage
Tefal cookware
Selected Tontine range
Jason mattress protectors
Nude by Nature cosmetic range
Nivea skincare
Revlon cosmetic range
Cancer Council suncare ranges
BIC colouring
Happy shopping people!
