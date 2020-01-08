Big W Currently Have Up To 80 Percent Off On Dyson, Apple Watches And More

Who doesn't love a good sale? Especially a sale on those pricey (yet popular) brands like Dyson and Apple!

Big W has just announced its clearance sale, with up to 80 per cent off products in store.

The sale is only on for a limited time and it includes savings on everything from the latest tech gadgets to beauty products. There is literally something for everyone, so we have taken the liberty of breaking down the best deals for you below:

Best technology products:

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 40mm Aluminum Gold Pink Sand Sport Band is down to $449, from $569.

Dyson V7 Origin Cordless Vacuum is down to $399, from $599.

Logitech Crayon for iPad 6th Generation is down to $69, from $129.

Nutri Ninja Fresh Vac Blender is down to $149, from $299.

There is 30 per cent off selected audio items.

Something for the little ones:

LEGO Disney Princess Rapunzel's Petite Tower is down to $7, from $15.

Marvel Ultimate Heroes Collection is down to $27.50, from $55.

Circuit Boys Lace Up Sport Shoes in black are down to $8, from $15.

Smash Kids Scissors are down to $1, from $3.

Half-priced products:

Decor food storage

Sistema household storage

Tefal cookware

Selected Tontine range

Jason mattress protectors

Nude by Nature cosmetic range

Nivea skincare

Revlon cosmetic range

Cancer Council suncare ranges

BIC colouring

Happy shopping people!

