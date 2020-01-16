Big W Has Officially Answered All Our Prayers And Taken $300 Off This Dyson

Run, don't walk people! This just might be the biggest Dyson sale in the history of Dyson sales.

Big W has officially slashed $300 off the popular stick vacuum cleaner, but be warned, it won't be on shelves for long.

The store is selling the V7 'Animal Origin Cordless' model for a whopping 40 percent off. So, the once unaffordable $699 vacuum is now just $399.

The popular product is cord-free, hassle-free with powerful suction for both carpets and hard floors. It also comes with an additional mini-motorised tool designed for removing pet hair and ground-in dirt.

We don't know about you but we are very excited about this vacuum.

Is that sad?

Well, we don't care, this is an amazing gift from the vacuum gods and we will treat ourselves accordingly.

The low-priced cleaning appliance is available now in stores or online until Thursday, January 30 or while stocks last.

