Big Day Out Founder, Ken West Dies Aged 64

Ken West, founder of one Australia's premier music festivals Big Day Out has passed away at the age of 64.

Helping produce an iconic Australian festival for 22 years, West died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday

"We bring unfortunate news that, Ken West; a father, husband, mentor and most of all a legend, has passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of the 7th April 2022," his family said in a statement.

"Our family would appreciate respect and privacy during this difficult time. Ken was big and noisy in life, but passed quietly and peacefully."

Bursting onto the music scene from the 1990s until the 2010s, Big Day Out was launched in 1992 with legendary rockers Nirvana as the headline act.

From there, some of the world's upper echelon of artists headlined the festival, including Neil Young, Kanye West, Metallica, Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

West is being remembered as not just an event pioneer, but a loving father and family man.

Big Day Out also helped shine a spotlight on homegrown acts of various genres, from Powderfinger to hip-hop group Hilltop Hoods.

"He made so many careers of so many now well known bands, he really did so much for Australian music. The Big Day Out was the biggest festival in the world for a while there … and by god did we have fun," Adelaide band The Superjesus said in a statement.

"Thank you Ken, we are forever grateful and we can’t wait to see what you do in the next life."

