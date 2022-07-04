Big Concerns Over TikTok Data Security For Australians

A Liberal senator has written to Australian TikTok executives asking to clarify data security for millions of Australian users, amid revelations that some China-based employees could access American users information.

Senator James Paterson said TikTok, owned by the Beijing-based ByteDance, poses a security threat to Australia if data is kept on servers in China, and questioned whether they could refuse a request by the Chinese government to hand over information.

"Australian TikTok users deserve to know whether their private information is equally exposed," Mr Paterson wrote on Twitter.

“In particular noting your letter to members of the Australian parliament on 13 July 2020, in which you stated ‘TikTok’s Australian user data is stored in Singapore and the United States’ and that ‘We have never provided TikTok user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked’.” - Senator Paterson

It comes after an explosive Buzzfeed News report published two weeks ago, exposed that engineers in China were able to repeatedly access US user data.

Buzzfeed also said there were concerns that China could use TikTok to "influence Americans commercial, cultural or political behavior."

However, Michael Beckerman, head of public policy, Americas, at TikTok said that while the app scans a face for filters, it does not use it to identify individuals and any claims that TikTok is collecting browser history is "simply false."

The most downloaded app in Australia, there are more than 7 million users on TikTok Down Under, raising the question about whether the same security concerns that have plagued the US, are cause for alarm here.

User data concerns have spiked since the Chinese government took a 1% stake and a board seat in a key ByteDance entity last year.

