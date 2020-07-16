Big Brother's Kieran On The Housemates' Group Chat: "We Have A Mole In The Chat"

Game player Kieran was evicted from the Big Brother house this week, but he didn't leave empty handed. He pressed a buzzer in the secret White Room that let him take home $15,000 from the final prize money.

And he was ready to dish about every second of his experience to The Hit Network.

He had a lot to say about the housemates and their Instagram group chat which was recently leaked to the media!

Plus he revealed what life was like in white room, and how much money he could have really won when he pressed that red buzzer:

