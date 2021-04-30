Big Brother's Katie Reveals The Secret Way Housemates Get The Cameras To Stop Filming

- Entertainment NewsBig Brother's Katie Reveals The Secret Way Housemates Get The Cameras To Stop Filming
We never knew this!
Big Brother's Katie Williams is one of the biggest threats in the house this year, and she's been a central figure in almost everything we've seen on screen so far.
But Katie revealed that there is one secret way to get the Big Brother cameras to stop filming you - get naked!
Take a listen as she explains how and why this worked - she talks about the cameras from 6:45 onwards.
Katie is of course the host of the LiSTNR podcast Better For It with Katie Williams. You can listen to all her episodes HERE.
