Big Brother VIP’s Jessika Power Is Building A Lip Empire!

This morning on the show, the Hit Network were joined by Big Brother VIP star, Jessika Power, who revealed she's launching a brand next year!

There's no doubt Jess gets a lot of attention over her lips, which seem to be her signature feature.

It looks like Jess is going to cash in on that, with a beauty empire on her own...all to do with lips!

Missed the chat? Here's what we know about Jessika Power's upcoming brand:

