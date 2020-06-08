Big Brother & The Tea Bag Incident...

We’ve had some great times with Big Brother in the past, but we were left questioning whether the same format would work in this Influencer driven world.

Big Brother rejigged a few things, so it’s same same but different from the series that came before it. Unlike other seasons, this one isn’t live! Which means we can’t watch and vote out contestants in real time, instead they vote each other out.



And the nominations? That’s determined by who wins the challenges

Starting to sound a lot like another show..

With all that said, Big Brother is renown for finding some of the most interesting personalities and chucking them in a house together and watching chaos unfold and it sure did.