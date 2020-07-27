Big Brother's Talia Rycroft Denies THOSE Paddy Colliar Cheating Rumours

This morning on the show, the Hit Network's Nik & Beth were joined by Big Brother contestant, Talia Rycroft, who has denied cheating rumours surrounding The Bachelorette's Paddy Colliar.

Basically, it all kicked off when Paddy went on a podcast and said that Talia cheated on her boyfriend with him. Ouch.

Not only that, but that he was seeing her up until she entered the Big Brother house.

But now, Talia has hit back and thinks Paddy is "fame hungry" and revealed her side of the story!

Missed the chat? Here's what Talia had to say about those cheating rumours:

