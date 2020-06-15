- Entertainment NewsBig Brother's Talia Admits Why She Was SO Constipated On The Show That She Needed Laxatives
Big Brother's Talia Admits Why She Was SO Constipated On The Show That She Needed Laxatives
THE HORROR.
Let's be real, going to the toilet can be a process, let alone when you're on a reality TV show...
Big Brother's Talia Rycroft opened up about her struggles, um, with doing a poo on the show.
Tune in below to find out why:
Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.