Big Brother’s Nick Unpacks His Brutal Elimination & Final Comments To Mel

"I had a butcher’s knife in my back"

Article heading image for Big Brother’s Nick Unpacks His Brutal Elimination & Final Comments To Mel

Channel Seven

Last night, Australia watched on as Big Brother’s sweetest and most laid-back housemate, Nick, was brutally eliminated from the house.

This morning, Nick joined the Hit Network’s Gawndy & Maz on air to debrief his elimination: “$250,000 is a lot of money but I still would have thought that maybe you could do it with, you know, a bit of decency”

Take a listen:

Catch up on more interviews like this by downloading the LiSTNR app! Enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one library.

Entertainment News Team

10 May 2021

Article by:

Entertainment News Team

Big Brother
Gawndy and Maz
TV
Listen Live!
Big Brother
Gawndy and Maz
TV
Big Brother
Gawndy and Maz
TV
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs