Big Brother’s Nick Unpacks His Brutal Elimination & Final Comments To Mel

Last night, Australia watched on as Big Brother’s sweetest and most laid-back housemate, Nick, was brutally eliminated from the house.

This morning, Nick joined the Hit Network’s Gawndy & Maz on air to debrief his elimination: “$250,000 is a lot of money but I still would have thought that maybe you could do it with, you know, a bit of decency”

Take a listen:

Catch up on more interviews like this by downloading the LiSTNR app! Enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one library.