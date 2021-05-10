Big Brother’s Mitch Spills On All The Footage That Didn’t Make It To Air!
"That was not what happened at all"

We know Mitch as Big Brother’s fun-loving bird guy, but speaking with the show’s most recent evictee on air this morning, it turns out there was A LOT we didn’t see about his time in the house!
Mitch told the Hit Network’s Gawndy & Maz that he was a much bigger schemer than what we saw and unloaded on how his date with Christina actually went down.
This is a must listen!
