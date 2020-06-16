Big Brother's Jess Reveals Old Flame Marty Named His Son After Her Late Brother

With the new season of Big Brother Australia well under way, we decided to dial things back and speak to OG Big Brother contestant and favourite, Jess Hardy from Season 2 to find out where she is now!

When asked about what happened with her and her on-screen lover and ex husband Marty, she revealed a really sweet story about their relationship.

Turns out Marty has named one of his sons after a family member Jess tragically lost in the Bali Bombings.

HEAR MORE BELOW:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.