Big Brother’s Angela Accidentally Dishes On Chad & Sophie's Hook Up

Big OOOPPS.

While they've been flirting since they arrived together in the Big Brother house with Chad Hurst quickly calling Sophie Budack a "snack", we've finally seen our first kiss of the season!

But, will it last? 

Angela Clancy told Perth's Xavier, Juelz & Pete what happened with that kiss and where they are now.

Tune in below to hear the full story:

Big Brother
Big Brother
Big Brother
