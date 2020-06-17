Big Brother’s Angela Accidentally Dishes On Chad & Sophie's Hook Up
Big OOOPPS.
Seven
While they've been flirting since they arrived together in the Big Brother house with Chad Hurst quickly calling Sophie Budack a "snack", we've finally seen our first kiss of the season!
But, will it last?
Angela Clancy told Perth's Xavier, Juelz & Pete what happened with that kiss and where they are now.
Tune in below to hear the full story:
