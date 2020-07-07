BIG BROTHER: Marissa REVEALS The Final 3

This morning Hit Entertainment spoke to recently evicted Marissa

Marissa, the oldest housemate at 61-years-old said you get used to what’s happening, she knew her eviction was coming.

She gave us some goss on the house like which housemate didn’t shower for 19 days, they only showered when Big Brother made them! Any guesses?!

As well as telling us who was her least favourite housemate and who played the game best Marissa basically spilled two of THE FINAL 3!

THIS. IS. HUGE!

