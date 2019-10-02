Big Brother Is Coming Back BUT The Old House Has Been Completely Demolished

Australian TV fans are in a frenzy today with news that Big Brother will return in 2020.

Industry website Blackbox reports that production company Endemol Shine Australia is bringing the famed reality show back, with details of casting to be announced soon.

It is not yet known which channel the series will air on. The original Big Brother aired on Channel 10, while the reboot was on Nine.

However, you may recall that earlier this year some youths broke into the Big Brother house near Dreamworld and burned it down. This video shows the extensive damage that was done by the fire.

The entire house and the nearby amphitheatre where the eviction shows were filmed have since been demolished, according to TV Tonight.

So while everyone’s furiously debating which channel the show will air on, we’d like to know if they are quietly rebuilding the Big Brother mansion somewhere in Australia.

Wherever they build it, just know that we will be watching!

