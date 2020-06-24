- Entertainment NewsBIG BROTHER: Garth CONFIRMS They Can See The Camera Crew When They're Having a Juicy Conversation
BIG BROTHER: Garth CONFIRMS They Can See The Camera Crew When They're Having a Juicy Conversation
So Sneaky!
“I didn’t see it coming, I was blindsided”
This morning Hit Entertainment spoke to recently evicted Garth who was betrayed by Angela earlier this week.
We chatted about Garths time in the house, who he backs as the winner and Garth revealed there is times you can see and hear the camera crew!
We didn't know it was like that at all!
