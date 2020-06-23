Big Brother Fans Are Living For Xavier's Trash Talk At Last Night's Elimination So Here Are Our Favourite Tweets

Last night, we witnessed the timely eviction of Garth from the Big Brother house after he was viciously stabbed in the back by tea queen Angela, but there's only one thing viewers are talking about today...

Up until this point, Xavier hasn't seen a lot of screen time, probably because he's good looking enough to get by without needing to justify his presence. His screen time has been minimal at best, and fans have noticed.

It's one thing to be blindsided by someone you thought was on your side, but it's another thing entirely to be publicly shamed by the resident blonde hottie who hasn't bothered to utter a word until last night.

I mean, we didn't even get to see Xavier read his letter from home!

And yet when his friend Dan's head was on the sacrificial chopping block, the blonde bombshell had some words to say to Garth, and it wasn't about the 101 Dalmatians blazer he was rocking.

Queue the goosebumps...

*standing ovation* “Trust is very important. I mean, it’s the only thing that’s keeping you and your friends together. Your alliances – it’s your money in here, it’s what you trade... The way [Garth] has played this game, it hasn’t sat well with me... I don’t like what you’re doing. And that’s the way I feel.” Following this bold speech, the votes were placed and counted, with Garth copping a whopping 12/13 votes and an Uber ride home. Was it Xavier's speech that did it? We may never know. But Twitter would sure like to think that's the case... Post Post Post

Whatever the case, we'd like to petition for more Xavier screen time please.

