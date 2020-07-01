Big Brother Evictee Hannah Confirms She Was Kieran's First Hookup & Says It Was Sweaty AF

Like, we knew they were close, just not this close!

Just when you thought there was only one love story on this season of Big Brother Australia, we can confirm there was more behind the scenes action with a couple least likely.

Hannah Campbell described to Perth's Xavier, Juelz & Pete her kiss with Kieran Davidson and, oh boy, we were not prepared for the "sweaty" details!

Tune in below to find out more on everything that went on behind the scenes in the house:

