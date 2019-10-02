Big Brother 2020: We Now Know What Channel It’s On… But Not Where They Will Live

Australian TV fans went into am absolute frenzy yesterday after news broke that Big Brother would return in 2020.

Industry website Blackbox reported that the production company Endemol Shine Australia is bringing the famed reality show back, with details of casting to be announced soon.

This morning, we've now learned that Channel Seven has secured the airing rights to the show! Channel 10 was of course the most known home of Big Brother, before Nine took the reigns when the show was later rebooted.

TV Blackbox reported that Seven's axing of Sunday Night was linked to their decision to take on Big Brother, with the budget and time-slot reallocated.

Now the big question remains if the house will remain in the Gold Coast.

You may recall that earlier this year, some youths broke into the Big Brother house near Dreamworld and burned it down. This video shows the extensive damage that was done by the fire.

The entire house and the nearby amphitheatre where the eviction shows were filmed have since been demolished, according to TV Tonight.

So we’d like to know if they are quietly rebuilding the Big Brother mansion somewhere in Australia right now!

Wherever they build it, just know that we will be watching!

