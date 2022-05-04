Big Banks Lift Mortgage Rates Following RBA’s Interest Hike

Australia's four big banks have moved to lift mortgage rates in line with the RBA's increased interest rates for the first time in more than a decade.

The Commonwealth Bank, ANZ, Westpac and NAB have all passed on the full 25-basis-point increase from the RBA which saw the rate jump from 0.10 per cent to 0.35 per cent, marking the first rate rise since November 2010.

Get the low down on RBA's interest rate increase with Australia Today's Steve Price and Sky News Business Editor Ross Greenwood

CBA announced on Tuesday night that it would pass the rate rise onto its customers from May 20, while ANZ will also increase variable interest home loan rates 0.25 per cent from May 13.

Westpac then follows suit increasing its home loan variable interest rates by 0.25 per cent for new and existing customers, and by Wednesday morning NAB increased the standard variable home loan by 0.25 per cent to 4.77 per cent and the reward saver bonus interest rate is increased by 0.25 per cent.

The move comes only three-weeks out from the federal election, with the RBA hiking rates before the expected June announcement in a bid to remain independent from politics.

“We have operational independence and it’s a testament to the political culture of Australia that the independence is respected. We take our decisions in the best interest of the country: that is what we always do, and what we did today,” Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe said.

Meanwhile, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has told Channel Nine its not for him to comment on the RBA's timing.

"They are an independent reserve bank and it’s not for me to criticise the board for their decisions that they take," he said. "But it does hopefully reinforce in people’s minds why strong economic management is important".

However, as pressure mounts on the Coalition to take responsibility for rising inflation, Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers promises a Labor government will help address the issue.

"Whether its dealing with a skills shortage, whether it’s making it easier for people to work more and earn more by reforming the childcare system, whether its investing in secure well-paid jobs in areas like advanced manufacturing, the digital economy, the care economy"

"These things become even more important and they're central to our economic plan," he told Channel Nine.

Economists had anticipated a higher rate rise following last week’s inflation report.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.