Biden Reveals Help Is On The Way For Storm-Impacted Louisiana Region

A tumultuous storm continues to smash US Gulf Coast, damaging homes and causing power outages across Louisiana.

Hurricane Ida has now been downgraded to a tropical storm, yet the heavy rains continues to ravage inland areas.

One death has been reported since the hurricanes arrived.

US President Joe Biden says help is being brought in to aid the storm-torn Gulf Coast.

"More than 5,000 members of the national guard have been activated from Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Texas to support search and rescue, and recovery effort." Biden said.

"We know Hurricane Ida had the potential to cause massive, massive damage, and that's exactly what we saw," Biden said, speaking from the White House.

"We're doing all we can to minimize the amount of time it's going to take to get power back up for everyone in the region," the President said.

The President is working with electrical companies to help stabilise and produce power to affected areas, as America's Gulf Coast enters "life-saving mode".

