BHP Set To Vaccinate Workers On-site At Olympic Dam

Like other multinationals, BHP will soon be vaccinating staff on-site at the Olympic Dam mine 560 km north of Adelaide.

The first mandate of its kind in South Australia, the mining giant is also reckoning the implications of banning unvaccinated people from its worksites nationwide.

The South Australia Briefing

Expecting to get the jab rolling as early as September, BHP will be joined by SA Health in setting up mobile vaccination clinics across their mining sites.

BHP president minerals Australia Edgar Basto said the main objective is to keep their workers safe.

“In line with the road map agreed by national cabinet, we recognise that the path forward is through widespread vaccination, and we are looking at a range of practical ways to help Australia safely reopen its borders and its economy while protecting communities and workforces’’

Mr Basto said that BHP's Operations in Chile, were a "clear indication that workplace and community vaccination hubs have helped get local vaccination rates to nearly 90 per cent, show it can be done well.”

With an obligation to support the health of regional communities where they operate, Mr Basto confirmed the company was encouraging its staff to get vaccinated.

“As a necessary control to protect the health and safety of our people and the communities where we operate, we are actively assessing vaccination as a condition of entry to our Australian sites and offices"

Commencing next month, a company policy will likely come into effect in early 2022.

