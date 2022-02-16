BHP Instate Vaccine Mandate For All Mine Workers

Mining giant BHP have confirmed around 700 staff will be sacked or forced to resign due to the introduction of a vaccine mandate.

Many unvaccinated workers are at risk, including 250 within the BHP's Queensland branch.

The mandate came into force on January 31, after unions failed to overturn the decision.

A large cohort of employees have made the switch to other mines, including Adani's Carmichael site.

BHP's annual report shows a total of 23,828 staff, forcing an estimated 450 to 700 employees to leave or quit.

BHP Minerals Australia President Edgar Basto said it's the right decision to ensure the safety of all staff and help reduce mass closures.

"The science is clear that widespread vaccination saves lives," Mr Basto said in a statement in October.

"In line with Government guidance, we recognise the path forward is through widespread vaccination in Australia and we are looking at a range of practical ways to support that while protecting communities and workforces."

Workers were previously informed they required at least one dose after November 9, and to be double vaccinated by January 31.

