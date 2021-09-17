BFF Goals? Cameron Diaz And Drew Barrymore Share Wholesome Snap

After spending six years out of the limelight following her retirement from acting, a reclusive Cameron Diaz has re-emerged in a wholesome snap with her best friend.

Taking to Instagram, Drew Barrymore shared a picture of her getting cozy with her Charlie’s Angels co-star, captioned “Bestie hour with my bestie poo poo”.

Diaz appeared on the first episode of Drew Barrymore’s talk show, aptly titled The Drew Barrymore Show, but has otherwise seemingly disappeared from anything produced in Hollywood.

The star married Good Charlotte's Benji Madden around the same time she left Hollywood and has been raising their daughter, Raddix, who was born in 2019.

