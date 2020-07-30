Beyoncé’s Stunning Visual Album ‘Black Is King’ Is About To Drop!

Last month, Beyoncé announced she would be dropping another visual album, this time, releasing the body of work via Disney Plus.

The much-anticipated album, Black is King, is written, directed and produced by our Queen Bey, and was inspired by The Lion King.

Take a look at the extended trailer Beyonce released today and marvel at the stunning visuals and empowering celebration of black culture:

Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment & Disney spoke about the upcoming album, saying:

"The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future.

“Black Is King” pays tribute to voyages of Black families throughout time. The visual album tells the story of a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity. His ancestors help guide him toward his destiny, and with his father’s teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne.

“These timeless lessons are revealed and reflected through Black voices of today, now sitting in their own power,” according to the announcement. “‘Black Is King’ is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence."

The visual album comes after the one-year anniversary of Disney's The Lion King remake, where Beyoncé voiced Nala.

The film will drop tomorrow at 5pm AEST on Disney Plus - We have chills already!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.