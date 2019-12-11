Beyoncé Opens Up About Miscarriage, Motherhood, Self-Care & Shopping At Target

In what can only be described as a Christmas miracle, Beyoncé has sat down with Elle for a very rare interview, answering fans’ most burning questions.

Queen Bey took part in the interview to celebrate the release of her upcoming IVY PARK collection after reclaiming the brand.

Throughout the editorial, Bey answered fan questions about her career, creative process, motherhood and more. Take a look at some stand out answers.

When asked about not being awarded for acclaimed projects like Lemonade and Homecoming, Beyoncé said:

“I began to search for deeper meaning when life began to teach me lessons I didn’t know I needed. Success looks different to me now.

“I learned that all pain and loss is in fact a gift. Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else. Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper.

“I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger. It’s difficult for me to go backwards. Being “number one” was no longer my priority. My true win is creating art and a legacy that will live far beyond me. That’s fulfilling.”

Asked whether she gets stressed and how she controls it, Bey answered:

“I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life. Making sure I am present for my kids—dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family—all while running a company can be challenging.

“Juggling all of those roles can be stressful, but I think that’s life for any working mom.”

On self-care, the artist, businesswoman and mother said:

“The name of the brand comes from where I built my strength and endurance as a young woman. I ran and trained in the park, and that state of mind has stayed with me all these years later. It’s the first place where I learned to listen to my body.

“Many of us grew up seeing our parents act as if they were superheroes. Most women have been conditioned to ignore symptoms and just “tough it out” and focus on taking care of everyone else before themselves. I am no longer one of those people.

“After having a difficult pregnancy, I took a year to focus on my health. I have researched information on homeopathic medicines. I don’t just put any prescription in my body. My diet is important, and I use tools like acupuncture, meditation, visualization, and breathing exercises.”

Explaining why representation of all ethnicities, sizes and sexualities in her productions is important, Beyonce said:

“For me, it is about amplifying the beauty in all of us. I rarely felt represented in film, fashion, and other media. After having a child, I made it my mission to use my art to show the style, elegance, and attraction in men and women of colour.

“We are living in a beautiful time of real progression towards acceptance. I’m so proud of the progress being made in and around the LGBTQIA community. Masculinity is being redefined. Women are not competing with women. They no longer strive to be the best female anything. They strive to be the best. Diversity and inclusion go beyond race.”

If you’ve ever wondered whether Beyoncé goes to the shops like the rest of us, turns out, she does!

“The last time I went to a supermarket, it was more like a bodega before a Madonna concert. Jay and I snuck into one in Crenshaw and bought some Cuervo and Funyuns chips. And…y’all know you see me at Target and I see y’all trying to sneak pics.”

You can read the entire interview, including the part where she says her favourite karaoke songs are 'Escape (The Piña Colada Song)' and 'Hotel California', here!

