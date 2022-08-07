Beyoncé Drops Vogue Collab With Madonna

As if having possibly the greatest album of the year wasn't enough, Beyoncé is not slowing down. Over the weekend, the hitmaker dropped a collab with Madonna and it is epic.

In the re-worked cover of Madge's hit 'Vogue' mashed together with the lead single from Beyoncé's new album 'Break My Soul', we hear Bey name drop some iconic black women like Lizzo, Kelly Rowland, Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson and more.

Check it out.

We love this!

We're still to get the videos for Beyoncé's masterpiece 'Renaissance'... so we'll sit tight til then!

