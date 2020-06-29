Beyoncé Drops Teaser Trailer For Visual Album 'Black Is King'

Disney Plus has announced that they will be dropping a visual album from Beyoncé, called Black Is King.

Inspired by The Lion King, it's written, directed and produced by the star, and will premiere globally on Disney Plus on July 31, 2020.

Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment & Disney have spoken about the upcoming visual album, saying:

"The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future.

“Black Is King” pays tribute to voyages of Black families throughout time. The visual album tells the story of a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity. His ancestors help guide him toward his destiny, and with his father’s teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne.

“These timeless lessons are revealed and reflected through Black voices of today, now sitting in their own power,” according to the announcement. “‘Black Is King’ is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence."

The visual album comes after the one-year anniversary of Disney's The Lion King, where Beyoncé voiced Nala.

You can check out the teaser trailer on beyonce.com

