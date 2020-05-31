Beyonce Calls For Justice For George Floyd: "No more senseless killing of human beings"

Beyoncé has called for justice for George Floyd overnight.

In an Instagram video, she's shared her feelings following days of protests against racism and police brutality in the US.

"We need Justice for George Floyd," she begins. "We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We're broken and we're disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain. I'm not only speaking to people of color. If you're white, black, brown, or anything in between, I'm sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now." She adds, "No more senseless killing of human beings."

You can check out the full post here:

