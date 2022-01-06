Betty White To Have Private Funeral As She 'Never Wanted People To Make A Fuss Over Her'

It’s been revealed that Hollywood’s most beloved icon, Betty White, will be having a private funeral as ‘she never wanted people to make a fuss over her’, according to her agent, Jeff Witjas.

Betty White was the final victim of 2021, passing away on New Year’s Eve, just seventeen days short of her 100th birthday.

To commemorate Betty’s legacy, Witjas has asked grieving fans to honour White by donating to several charity organisations, including Guide Dogs For The Blind, The Aquarium of the Pacific, and the Los Angeles Zoo (for whom she was a trustee for five decades).

In her eight-decade-long career, White built a reputation for her no-holds-barred (yet exceedingly wholesome) personality, advocating for racial and gender equality, animal welfare and LGBT rights, while also appearing in era-defining programs, including CBS’s The Mary Tyler Moore Show and NBC’s Golden Girls.

Betty White’s life will be memorialised in the upcoming documentary, Betty White: A Celebration, which hits American cinemas on January 17th and will (presumably) join streaming services shortly thereafter.

