American actress and comedian Betty White has died aged 99, three weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

The Golden Girls star recently told PEOPLE how she was feeling about turning 100.

"I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It's amazing", she said

White's agent and close friend Jeff Witjas spoke of her death, "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever."

He went on to say that Betty wouldn't have been scared of passing away.

"I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again," he added.

The eight-time Emmy award winner had a career in showbiz for 8 decades, best known for her roles in The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

Vale, Betty White.

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!